(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is exploring the sale of its asset-management unit, a business that could fetch more than $3 billion, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The bank, which has been reviewing its strategy, has discussed a possible deal with other asset managers and private equity firms, according to Reuters, which noted a divestment isn’t certain. A spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, who took over last October, is preparing to lay out his vision for turning around the lender after scandals under his predecessors. He told analysts this month he’s exploring a wide range of options and that he would provide more information to investors in January. The San Francisco-based company’s stock has slumped 57% this year.

Asset management has seen a wave of consolidation in recent years with banks bulking up their divisions to run them more efficiently, or selling them to rivals eager to grow trillion-dollar franchises. They’re reacting to a squeeze on fees from cutthroat competition and a shift to passive fund management. The pressure on small and medium-size managers comes from the very top of the industry, which is dominated by index fund giants BlackRock Inc. and Vanguard Group.

Among major U.S. banks, Wells Fargo’s business is a mid-sized player, with $607 billion in assets under management at the end of September. Morgan Stanley’s purchase of Eaton Vance, announced this month, will vault it into club of asset managers with $1 trillion in client assets, joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Rivals including Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. don’t have major presences in that business.

