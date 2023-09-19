(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Clayton Hale as co-head of equity capital markets from Citigroup Inc.

Hale will join Wells Fargo after a period of leave and will be based in New York reporting to Tim O’Hara, head of banking. He’ll work alongside fellow co-head of ECM Jill Ford, who joined the firm this month from Credit Suisse.

A representative for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire but declined to comment further. A representative for Citigroup declined to comment.

Hale has spent 28 years at Citigroup and was most recently global head of consumer and retail capital markets and advisory, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was Citigroup’s co-head of equity capital markets, Americas, the profile shows.

The move comes amid a rebound in initial public offerings, led by big listings this month from Arm Holdings Plc, Instacart and Klaviyo Inc.

