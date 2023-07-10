(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. named Dawson Her Many Horses, the company’s head of Native American banking, a managing director.

Her Many Horses, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, is one of the first enrolled tribal members to be named managing director at a major US bank, Wells Fargo said in a statement Monday. He is a member of the Commercial Banking Diverse Segments team and co-chairs the Wells Fargo National Unbanked Advisory Task Force.

“I’m proud of the work we do with our tribal clients,” Her Many Horses said in an interview. “We’re trying to step up in a way that’s meaningful and helpful.”

Wells Fargo is the top capital and financial-services provider for Native American and Alaska Native markets, according to the San Francisco-based company, holding banking relationships with a third of federally recognized tribes in the US, with about $3.4 billion in credit commitments and deposits totaling $4.1 billion.

Her Many Horses joined Wells Fargo in 2018 as senior vice president in middle-market banking to rebuild the firm’s Native American banking effort, and was promoted in 2021 to head of Native American banking in the commercial-banking unit. He serves on the board of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, is a leadership-council member for the Center for Indian Country Development at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and is the chair of the Native American Visiting Committee at Dartmouth College.

“Dawson has grown in his career from serving the financial needs of tribal governments and tribally owned enterprises to becoming the go-to national leader helping increase the flow of capital to tribal communities,” Ruth Jacks, head of diverse segments for Wells Fargo’s commercial-banking unit, said in the statement.

