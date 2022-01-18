(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. named Derek Flowers its next chief risk officer to replace Amanda Norton, who is retiring in June.

The appointment is effective immediately, according to a statement Tuesday. Flowers was already a member of Wells Fargo’s top leadership body in his previous role as head of strategic execution and operations.

“Building a risk and control foundation appropriate for Wells Fargo’s size and complexity remains our top priority, and Derek’s background and familiarity with the company -- built on a 24-year career at Wells Fargo -- make him the ideal candidate to succeed Mandy Norton following her retirement,” Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf said in the statement.

Scharf has been trying to move Wells Fargo past years of scandals since he joined as CEO in late 2019. He said last week that he believes the firm is making “significant progress,” but warned the firm is likely to have “setbacks along the way.”

