(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. named John Langley to take over its international unit after Lisa McGeough departed for HSBC Holdings Plc.

Langley will take on the job in addition to his current role as the Europe, Middle East and Africa regional president and head of corporate and investment banking, according to spokesperson Hannah Sloane. He joined Wells Fargo in 2019.

“He will move Wells Fargo’s international presence forward in the right way, bringing a mix of industry expertise, leadership experience and deeply ingrained institutional relationships to the role,” Sloane said in a statement that also thanked McGeough for her service.

McGeough will join HSBC in July as head of global banking for Europe after more than 15 years at Wells Fargo.

