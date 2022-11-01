(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. named Kristy Fercho to run diverse segments, representation and inclusion, elevating her from her post as head of mortgage lending as the firm makes plans to shrink that unit.

Fercho succeeds Kleber Santos, who was appointed to run the consumer-lending arm in July, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, according to a statement Tuesday. She’ll continue to oversee the mortgage unit as the firm conducts a search for her successor.

Wells Fargo’s leadership team is preparing to pull back in the home-lending business it long dominated after years of costly regulatory probes and hits to the bank’s reputation. Bloomberg reported in August that the firm, which once churned out one out of every three mortgages in the US, is preparing a retreat that will probably start with correspondent lending and later include third-party servicing.

Read more: Wells Fargo to Shrink Biggest US Mortgage Empire After Scandals

Fercho joined the San Francisco-based bank as head of home lending in 2020. In just over two years, she led that business through a pandemic-fueled housing boom and an ensuing slowdown tied to Federal Reserve rate hikes.

“Her deep business experience, including her most recent role as head of our home-lending business, puts her in a unique position to make our DE&I work even more central to how we operate as a company and to drive positive outcomes for our employees and communities,” Scharf said in the statement.

