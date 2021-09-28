(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co., the U.S. bank with the most employees, delayed its return-to-office date to early next year.

The lender will now begin bringing back employees who have been working remotely starting Jan. 10, according to an internal memo Tuesday from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell. It had previously planned on beginning the process Nov. 1.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our priority and guides our planning,” Powell wrote in the memo. “Given the current environment, we look forward to welcoming our teams back in January.”

This is the fourth time Wells Fargo has pushed back its return-to-office date in recent weeks. The firm originally laid out a plan to begin bringing workers back Sept. 7, but that was derailed by the delta variant.

Wells Fargo will also offer four hours of additional paid time off for eligible employees to get a Covid-19 booster shot. The bank has been encouraging, but not requiring, workers to get vaccinated.

