Wells Fargo Says Most Employees to Work From Home Into September

(Bloomberg) -- Most Wells Fargo & Co. employees will be working from home through at least Sept. 7.

Until then, “we will continue with our current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home and maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open,” Beth Richek, a spokesperson for the bank, said Friday in an emailed statement.

Firms across industries and geographies are grappling with how -- or if -- workers will return to offices as states reopen from the coronavirus lockdown. Many companies have said they’re surprised at employees’ ability to work remotely, and at the same time are retrofitting office spaces to enable social distancing.

Wells Fargo had previously said most employees would continue to work from home through at least July 31. The San Francisco-based lender had 262,800 employees as of March 31.

