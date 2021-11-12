(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. sued to seize and sell the Standard High Line Hotel in New York on behalf of its creditors, claiming the Hong Kong-based owner, Goodwin Gaw, has failed to make payments on a $170 million loan since May 2020.

Gaw owes more than $186 million in principal, interest and fees on the 338-room hotel that straddles the elevated High Line park on Manhattan’s West Side, according to the complaint filed Nov. 1 in Manhattan federal court.

New York hotels have struggled after the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to shut down. Occupancy at the Standard was 30% as of December, climbing to 76% in June, according to commentary on the mortgage. The hotel is currently open as is its restaurant.

Gaw didn’t respond to phone and email requests for comment sent to offices in California and Hong Kong. An attorney for Gaw didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaw Capital Partners had $32.5 billion under management as of mid-2021, according to the company’s website. Even as it fell behind on the New York hotel payments, Gaw has continued to seek new investments, including a reported $437 million last month for a 20-floor tower in Singapore.CWCapital Asset Management, which is managing the delinquent loan on behalf of investors, filed a formal notice of default in June of 2020. In June, CWCapital wrote to Gaw that due to the default it was accelerating on the debt, so the entire unpaid balance including accrued interest had become due and payable.

The case is Wells Fargo Bank, NA v GC SHL, 21-cv-08940 U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

