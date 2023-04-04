(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc health-care banking vice chairman Darren Campili has left to lead Wells Fargo & Co.’s efforts in the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

Campili, who will be based in New York, will be head of health-care banking and report to Scott Warrender, Wells Fargo’s head of coverage, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. John Fowler, who has been the San Francisco-based bank’s head of health care since 2020, will serve as vice chair of the group, the people said.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed Campili had been hired, while declining to comment further. A representative for Barclays declined to comment.

Before joining Barclays in 2018, Campili was a managing director and global head of health-care investment banking at Deutsche Bank AG. Prior to that, he was global head of business development for the consumer division of Novartis AG and had also led business development for Sandoz, then a division of Novartis.

