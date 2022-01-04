(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is hiring BNP Paribas SA banker David Ratliff to head banking and capital markets at its corporate and investment bank in Asia.

Ratliff will lead all corporate and institutional client coverage teams in the Asia Pacific region, including corporate banking, financial institutions, and the global institutional client group, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

He was most recently head of financial institutions coverage for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas. He will report to Jafar Amin, who heads the investment bank in Asia, and Rob Ritchie, international head of banking and capital markets, according to the memo.

Ratliff will “be a tremendous asset as we continue to develop and strengthen our CIB Banking and Capital Markets Group in the region,” Amin said. The hire is the latest move by Wells Fargo -- best known for its U.S. retail bank -- to build out its international operations.

Barclays Plc banker Charlotte Weir, NatWest Group Plc’s James Marriott and Citigroup Inc.’s Rahul Rajesh have all joined in London in recent months.

“Our priority has been to establish a clear, client-led coverage strategy, whilst strengthening and simplifying the platform,” Ritchie said in a statement. “The aim is to serve our clients globally whatever their requirements.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.