(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. will pay a $250 million fine after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it had deficiencies tied to its home-lending loss mitigation program and was failing to adhere to a 2018 consent order that dealt with past missteps.

“Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank,” Michael Hsu, the regulator’s acting chief, said in a Thursday statement. “This is unacceptable.”

In addition to the penalty, Hsu said the OCC is putting limits on the bank’s future activities until it fixes problems tied to its mortgage servicing business.

Scandals have plagued Wells Fargo since 2016, when regulators accused it of opening millions of bogus bank accounts without customers’ consent. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf has called satisfying U.S. authorities demands his highest priority.

