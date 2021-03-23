(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is selling its corporate trust business to Australia’s Computershare Ltd. for $750 million as the U.S. lending giant simplifies operations.

About 2,000 employees will transfer to Computershare as part of the transaction, Wells Fargo said Tuesday in a statement. It expects to complete the deal in the latter half of this year.

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf is disposing of non-essential businesses to improve profitability after years of scandals. Last month, Wells Fargo announced plans to sell its $603 billion asset manager to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, and in December it agreed to divest its $10 billion private student-loan book. The company’s rail-leasing unit is also on the chopping block, Scharf said in January.

The corporate-trust business provides trust and agency services in connection with public and private debt securities. It’s part of the firm’s commercial bank, which serves businesses that typically have more than $5 million in annual sales.

“This transaction is consistent with Wells Fargo’s strategy of focusing on businesses that are core to our consumer andcorporate clients,” David Marks, head of Wells Fargo Commercial Capital, said in the statement.

