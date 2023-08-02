(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. is looking to raise fresh debt in the US investment-grade bond market, signaling that borrowers are undaunted by Fitch Ratings’ Tuesday cut to the US sovereign rating.

The operating arm of the bank — Wells Fargo Bank — is in the market with a benchmark-sized four-part deal Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the transaction, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Initial pricing discussions for the longest dated portion of the offering, a 3-year fixed-rate note, may yield around 1.10 to 1.15 percentage point over Treasuries, the person said.

The deal comes just after Fitch downgraded the US sovereign credit grade one level to AA+ from AAA. It’s the latest sign that credit markets are by and large shrugging off the downgrade. The spread on the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which declines as credit risk drops, widened 1.25 basis points to 65.2 as of 9:28 a.m. New York time.

This is also the third time the bank has tapped the bond market in recent weeks. Wells Fargo previously raised $8.5 billion and $1.7 billion of bonds after the lender emerged from its earnings blackout period in July.

Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Columbia Pipelines and Daimler Truck Finance North America LLC are also in the market Wednesday.

--With assistance from Michael Gambale.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.