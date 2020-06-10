(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. shares fell as much as 7% after the bank’s chief financial officer predicted a sharp drop in interest income this year and higher loan-loss provisions in the current quarter.

Net interest income will decline more than 11% this year after the Federal Reserve slashed rates, CFO John Shrewsberry said at an investor conference Wednesday. He also said the bank will set aside more for bad loans this quarter than the first quarter’s $4 billion.

Wells Fargo’s shares slid 6.3% at 10 a.m. in New York, the worst performance in the 24-company KBW Bank Index.

The bank in February had forecast a net interest income drop in the mid-single-digits, and declined to provide a prediction when it reported first-quarter earnings in April.

