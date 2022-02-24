(Bloomberg) --

The Welsh economy has become the first in the U.K. to return to its pre-pandemic size, but many regions are facing a long slog to recover the losses inflicted by coronavirus, official data show.

Gross value added in Wales grew 0.9% in the fourth quarter, returning output to where it was at the end of 2019, according to modeled-based early estimates from the Office for National Statistics published Thursday.

The figures highlight the diverging fortunes within the United Kingdom. GVA in the West Midlands, which shrank more than any other region in the early stage of the pandemic, remains almost 10% below its pre-crisis level after experiencing the slowest recovery in England.

U.K. gross domestic product surged by 7.5% last year, the most since 1941, as pandemic restrictions were progressively eased from the spring. It left the economy on course to surpass its pre-crisis size in the second quarter of this year.

The strongest GVA growth in 2021 was recorded in London, while the West Midlands and the North West had the weakest.

