(Bloomberg) -- French investment group Wendel SE is considering a potential sale of Constantia Flexibles in a deal that could value the Austrian packaging firm at about €2 billion ($2.1 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

Wendel is in the early stages of working with advisers to identify potential buyers for the business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

The investment firm is in no rush to kick off the sale and is waiting for financing markets to improve, the people said. A formal bidding process may launch in the second quarter of next year or later, according the people.

Vienna-based Constantia Flexibles produces flexible packaging for the consumer and pharmaceutical industries. The company employs more than 8,500 people, according to its website.

Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Wendel declined to comment.

Private equity dealmaking has fallen this year, as firms struggle to get the cheap credit they need to finance buyouts amid skyrocketing inflation and fears of an economic slowdown. Still, demand for packaging assets has remained strong, with Bain Capital recently selling a stake in Italy’s Fedrigoni SpA to BC Partners at a valuation of about €3 billion.

