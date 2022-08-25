(Bloomberg) -- The E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s Co. restaurants in the Midwest expanded to sicken an additional 47 people this week, and 38 people have been hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control said Thursday.

Wendy’s has said it’s cooperating with the investigation and has pulled some romaine lettuce used in sandwiches from stores as a precaution. The CDC hasn’t confirmed a link to a specific food. Most people interviewed in the outbreak had eaten at Wendy’s recently, with surveys pointing to sandwiches as a potential source of contamination.

The CDC said 84 people have been infected so far in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Eight have kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said it’s not advising people to avoid Wendy’s or to stop eating romaine lettuce. A representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

