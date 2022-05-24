(Bloomberg) -- Wendy’s Co. surged in late New York trading after shareholder Trian Fund Management, the investment vehicle of billionaire Nelson Peltz, said it will explore a transaction that could give it control of the fast-food chain.

Trian owns about 11.8% of Wendy’s stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A transaction “could include an acquisition, business combination (such as a merger, consolidation, tender offer or similar transaction) or other transaction,” Trian said in a filing on Tuesday. Peltz, who currently serves as chairman of Wendy’s, has been a longstanding shareholder.

Wendy’s shares were up 14% at 6:12 p.m. in extended New York trading. The stock had declined by 32% this year through Tuesday’s close.

In a statement, Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s said its board “will carefully review any proposal” submitted by Trian.

Fast-food chains are facing more pressure amid staggering inflation as consumers start to tighten their budgets. Larger restaurant companies that are more diversified may be more insulated from pressures for one commodity, such as beef, which Wendy’s called out on its latest earnings call. Additionally, legacy brands have started looking at smaller concepts for growth potential. Yum! Brands, for example, acquired Habit Burger.

(Updates to include statement from Wendy’s.)

