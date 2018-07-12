(Bloomberg) -- New York REIT Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Wendy Silverstein is planning to step down as soon as Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Silverstein is in talks to take a senior role at co-working giant WeWork Cos., which hasn’t yet been defined, said the people, who requested anonymity. Spokesmen for New York REIT and WeWork declined to comment. Silverstein didn’t respond to a request for comment.

New York REIT is in liquidation, and has been selling properties to buyers including funds managed by Brookfield Property Partners LP and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Before joining as CEO, Silverstein held senior roles including vice president and co-head of acquisitions and capital Markets at Vornado Realty Trust. She has also been on the boards of companies including Toys R Us Inc., TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. and Alexander’s Inc..

WeWork had raised $404 million across four separate vehicles dedicated to real estate investments, according to filings in March. It’s not clear if Silverstein will be involved with these funds. The company has ramped up its property holdings, with the most notable transaction being its purchase of the flagship Lord & Taylor building in Manhattan. It also was part of a group that bought Devonshire Square in London.

