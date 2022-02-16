(Bloomberg) -- Australian retail giant Wesfarmers posted a 13% fall in first-half earnings as Covid-related disruptions, including extended lockdowns, high levels of absenteeism and supply chain disruptions, dented overall retail trading conditions.

The Perth-based company reported net income of A$1.21 billion for the half-year ended December 31, down from A$1.39 billion a year ago, with losses largely driven by poor results at their Officeworks and Kmart Group businesses.

“The first half of the 2022 financial year was the most disrupted period for our businesses since the onset of Covid-19,” Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott said in a statement Thursday.

Earnings at Kmart and Target general retail stores plummeted 55.8% to A$222 million in the period, as outlets were closed for about 25% of trading days and the group finalized some permanent store closures.

At WesCEF, its industrial division that makes and distributes chemical, fertilizer and energy products, earnings rose 36.3% on the prior corresponding period to A$218m. The company expects continued robust demand across its chemical products and to benefit elevated energy prices. Meanwhile, a record Australian harvest in the 2021 season is forecast to support positive grower sentiment.

The company flagged that it would continue to actively monitor increasing inflationary pressures, it pointed to “favorable” economic conditions in Australia going forward as the nation’s economy is buttressed by strong employment and high levels of accumulated household savings.

