(Bloomberg) -- West African leaders may no longer push for Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to be restored to office after a first phase of talks with the military junta that took control of the country days earlier, an official said.

The softened stance comes after the Economic Community of West African States said Thursday it would seek the reinstatement of Keita. The regional bloc’s delegation, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived in Bamako Saturday afternoon for talks initially aimed at reversing the coup.

The military junta presented that delegation with a road map that showed that a new president would be democratically elected within a year, said the person who declined to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Keita, 75, dissolved his government and resigned Tuesday under pressure from soldiers who detained him hours after they staged a mutiny at an army barracks on the outskirts of the capital, Bamako. Previous mediation efforts by Ecowas failed to resolve the impasse between Keita’s government and a popular protest movement that had demanded he step down before he was eventually seized by soldiers.

The regional bloc placed its forces on standby Tuesday, as it sealed off the nation’s borders and suspended all trade. Keita remains in captivity with top members of his cabinet.

