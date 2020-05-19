(Bloomberg) -- West African states are making progress in their fight against Islamist militants even as they grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou said Tuesday.

Affected states are working closely with international partners to keep up the fight against jihadists which have gained influence over the years, with attacks spanning at least seven countries, Issoufou told a panel of African leaders at a New York Forum Institute webcast.

“The crisis hasn’t had an impact on military operations,” said Issoufou, who’s also chairman of the Economic Community of West African States. “Our armies and security forces are increasingly gaining ground on the terrorists.” However, threatened states now face the triple threat of “security, health and economic crises,” he said.

Niger has become the frontline of the international effort to fight Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel, an arid area on the southern fringe of the Sahara desert. The U.S. built a $110 million drone base in the northern city of Agadez, while France has deloyed 5,100 military staff in the region. The government also receives European Union funding to stop migrants who try to cross its northern borders on their way to the Mediterranean.

Landlocked Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, spent 19% of its budget on security last year in a bid to quell Islamist violence.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.