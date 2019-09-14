West Africa to Commit $1 Billion to Fight Terrorism, Kabore Says

(Bloomberg) -- West African leaders are committing $1 billion to fight terrorism as part of their 2020-2024 action plan, Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore told reporters in the nation’s capital Ouagadougou.

“ECOWAS will lead the fight against terrorism in West Africa from now on,” Kabore said following a summit gathering heads of state from 15 West and Central African nations.

Militant attacks have killed 11,000 people in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in the past four years in over 2,000 attacks, the commission chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said Saturday.

