(Bloomberg) -- A West African court ordered the Atlantic Ocean island nation of Cape Verde to free Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, because his arrest last June was illegal.

The Economic Community of West African States court found that Saab could not claim diplomatic status as his diplomatic passport had expired when he was detained on June 12. Cape Verde’s government should also halt all processes to have Saab extradited to the U.S., according to the ruling.

“We found that his arrest was arbitrarily done by the criminal police of Cape Verde” and his subsequent detention are “all illegal,” the Abuja, Nigeria-based court said in a ruling Monday.

