(Bloomberg) -- Three military-junta-led nations in West Africa —- Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso —- are pulling out of the Economic Community of West African States with “immediate effect,” according to a joint statement.

“ECOWAS, under the influence of foreign powers, betraying its founding principles, has become a threat to its member states,” Mali’s government spokesman Abdoulaye Maiga said in a televised speech using the acronym for the regional bloc.

“The organization has failed to assist our countries as part of our existential fight against terrorism and insecurity; worse, when our governments decided to take their destiny into their own hands, it adopted an irrational and unacceptable posture by imposing illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions,” he said.

The regional bloc has pushed for a return to civilian rule since military coups in all three nations, creating tension with military leaders. Last year, the three countries moved to create a new security alliance. Mali and Burkina Faso were scheduled to hold elections this year, according to agreements with ECOWAS. The military leaders are expected to hold on to power with Burkina Faso’s Interim President Ibrahim Traore previously saying elections aren’t a priority.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso “will find themselves in a difficult situation with some of their traditional partners both diplomatically and economically,” Aly Tounkara, executive director of the Center for Security and Strategic Studies in the Sahel, said by phone from Bamako.

Members of the 15-member ECOWAS bloc benefit from free movement across borders. Eight of the country’s are also members of the West African Monetary Union with a common currency and market.

“After leaving the regional bloc, a withdrawal from the regional monetary union seems more inevitable,” Tounkara said.

Following the military power grabs, the three countries’ respective military leadership severed ties with their Western allies and moved closer to Russia. The Kremlin-linked Wagner Group has operated in Mali since Dec. 2021. This week 100 Russian military personnel arrived in Burkina Faso, the first large deployment to the country of a planned force three times that size.

(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.