A proposal by Mali’s ruling junta laying out how it plans to restore civilian rule has met the approval of West African leaders who’d sanctioned the country over an Aug. 18 coup.

“We have been able to reaffirm the processes that they themselves have agreed to,” Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who currently heads the Economic Community of West African States, told reporters Tuesday. “The sanctions that have been placed on Mali will be lifted,” he said after the bloc’s meeting with the military leaders.

He did not immediately share details of the junta’s plan, but said the decision to remove sanctions could be implemented “within days.”

The regional bloc had taken a hard line since the putsch that deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita by halting trade with the $17.5 billion economy.

