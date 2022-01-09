(Bloomberg) -- West African leaders have cut economic and diplomatic ties with Mali and imposed stricter sanctions after the nation’s military junta failed to hold elections and return to civilian rule by end of next month, Economic Community of West African States Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said.

The Malian transitional authority earlier this month requested for a period of as long as 5 1/2 years instead of the agreed deadline of Feb. 27 to hold elections.

“Ecowas deeply deplores the obvious and blatant lack of political will from the transitional authority that led to the absence to any tangible progress in the preparation for the election,” Brou said after a regional meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The sanctions, which take immediate effect, include:

withdrawal of all ECOWAS ambassadors in Mali

closing of air and land borders between regional countries and Mali

suspension of all commercial and financial transaction between member states and Mali with the exception of essential consumer goods such as pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

and the suspension of assistance from all financial institutions

The regional body will activate the Ecowas Standby Force, which will be ready for any eventuality, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.