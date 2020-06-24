(Bloomberg) -- Discussions are underway in the White House over Israel’s potential annexation of settlements in the occupied West Bank, said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.

“There are conversations being had,” Conway told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “Obviously, the president will have an announcement. He’s talked about this in the past and I’ll leave it to him to give you a big announcement. Very happy those talks continue.”

Israel plans to begin the annexation process next month over opposition from European and some Arab leaders who say it likely will end Palestinian hopes for an independent state.

Trump’s White House unveiled a long-promised peace plan in January, which opened the door to annexation but was met with swift opposition from Palestinian leaders for heavily favoring Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined Trump to unveil the plan at the White House, and Israel immediately began seeking an agreement with the U.S. to annex territory in the West Bank.

Conway didn’t specify who is holding discussions over annexation. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for details on the talks, which were reported earlier by Axios.

Trump “wants to be an agent for peace in the Middle East and he’s trying to do that,” Conway said.

