(Bloomberg) -- A Florida-based health-technology entrepreneur agreed to buy control of West Bromwich Albion, adding to the wave of money pouring in to English football teams from US investors.

Bilkul Football WBA LLC, a company controlled by Shilen Patel and his father, Kiran C. Patel, will acquire 87.8% of West Bromwich Albion Group Ltd., according to a statement on the club’s website. Terms weren’t disclosed.

West Bromwich Albion has been owned since 2016 by the Chinese entrepreneur Lai Guochuan. Just as US investors have been snapping up stakes in English clubs, Chinese investors have been pulling out of the sport in the UK and across Europe.

The takeover has been approved by the English Football League, and the deal will be completed next week, the club said. Shilen Patel will be named chairman of the club.

He founded Healthaxis Group, a family of health-care technology and services companies, according to his LinkedIn profile. Patel was part owner of Visionary Healthware Group, a provider of practice management software and electronic health records, which was acquired by CompuGroup Medical SE in 2010, according to the profile.

Shilen Patel has also owned a minority shareholding in the Serie A team Bologna FC 1909 since 2014, according to the WBA website.

WBA is in fifth place in England’s second-tier Championship, giving the team a chance of promotion to the lucrative Premier League at the end of the season.

