(Bloomberg) -- The union for West coast dockworkers reached a tentative agreement with employers on health benefits, one portion of broader talks on a new labor contract for about 22,000 employees at key US maritime locations.

The tentative pact on health benefits is “subject to agreement on the other issues in the negotiations,” the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association said in a joint statement Tuesday. “The parties have agreed not to discuss the terms of this tentative agreement as negotiations continue.”

The ILWU and the more than 70 employers represented by the PMA started talks May 10 to work out a new contract for longshoremen across 29 ports in California, Oregon and Washington. While their most recent agreement ended July 1, the groups reaffirmed that neither party was preparing for a strike or lockout. Talks often go past the expiration.

West Coast operations include Los Angeles and Long Beach, which handle just under half of the containers entering and leaving the US and are the principal gateway for shipments to and from China, the biggest source of American merchandise imports -- illustrating the high-stakes nature of the negotiations.

