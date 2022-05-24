(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

On the Beach Group Plc: The package holiday provider’s customers are booking fancier holidays than before the pandemic, with sales for 5 star hotels up 95%.

Meanwhile, sales for 3 star hotels are 30% lower compared to 2019 levels, and are generally booked closer to departure

Helical Plc: The Elizabeth Line, which opens today, will benefit Helical’s portfolio, the office property investor said, adding that 99% of its offices in the capital will benefit from the new rail link.

But the company also offered a warning this morning, saying that with the ongoing war in Ukraine, high inflation and a slowing economy it is “right” to be concerned about the performance of UK business over the next year

Shaftesbury Plc: The West End landlord is still in talks with Capital & Counties Properties Plc on a possible all-share merger, although the full terms of a deal haven’t yet been finalized.

The company said the West End has continued its post-Covid recovery, and while it cannot be completely sheltered from turbulent market conditions its “global status” and dynamic economy should provide some protection

BP Plc: The energy giant is advancing a plan to develop a clean hydrogen project with two of the UAE’s biggest energy firms.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and BP are starting the design phase for a project planned at Teeside in the UK and will also study developing a similar facility in the United Arab Emirates

Outside The City

Energy companies can skirt a UK windfall tax on their surging oil and gas earnings -- if they show quarterly updates on their green investments, minister Alok Sharma said in a Bloomberg interview in Davos. Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has ordered officials to prepare plans for a possible windfall tax on power generators as well as oil and gas firms, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified government sources.

In Case You Missed It

The bankers of the Square Mile ruled London for centuries. Now private money is making the running.

And would-be homeowners looking for properties along London’s new Elizabeth Line still have time to get into the market before an inevitable uptick in house prices, research shows.

Looking Ahead

Higher taxes and energy costs could drag down the UK composite purchasing managers index that’s released today.

Meanwhile, food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc reports tomorrow as high inflation threatens consumer spending, raising challenges for the new management team.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.