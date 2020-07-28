Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    18m ago

    West Fraser beats expectations as Q2 turns positive despite COVID-19

    The Canadian Press

    West Fraser Timber

    Sawdust sits on top of freshly processed lumber at the West Fraser Timber Co. sawmill in Quesnel, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, June 5, 2015.

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VANCOUVER - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. beat expectations as it earned $48 million in its latest quarter despite lower revenues.

    The Vancouver-based forest products producer says it earned 70 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $58 million or 92 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019.

    Adjusted profits increased to $79 million or $1.13 per share, from $28 million or 42 cents a year earlier.

    Revenues decreased three per cent to $1.28 billion from $1.32 billion in the prior year's quarter.

    West Fraser was expected to report 19 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $1.15 billion of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

    The company says it adjusted operations starting in March to address COVID-19 which led to a reduction in production of lumber and pulp. Yet, as the quarter progressed, demand for lumber and plywood was more resilient than expected, resulting in increased pricing.
      