(Bloomberg) -- West Fraser Timber Co. says it hasn’t received a proposal regarding a takeover bid, throwing cold water on a report that CVC Capital Partners has joined forces with a wood-products firm to make a bid for the Canadian lumber company.

Vancouver-based West Fraser said Tuesday it “has not received a proposal and there are no ongoing discussions regarding the terms of any transaction.” A Reuters report said CVC and wood panel manufacturer Kronospan have submitted a joint expression of interest to acquire the company.

The company said it has previously met with Kronospan, an existing shareholder, and CVC.

West Fraser pared gains after the company’s statement. The stock was up 10.9% to C$119.67 as of 2:05 p.m. in Toronto after rising as much as 24.4% earlier in the session.

The takeover rumor comes as lumber prices have collapsed from all-time highs set in 2021. Higher interest rates have slowed new home sales and lumber futures have tumbled 43% this year.

A spokesperson for CVC declined to comment. Officials from Kronospan could not be immediately reached for comment.

