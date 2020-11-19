West Fraser Timber buying Norbord in $4 billion all-stock deal

Acquiring Norbord is a perfect complement to our portfolio: West Fraser CEO

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has struck a friendly agreement to buy Norbord Inc. in an all-stock deal worth $4 billion.

​"Norbord's oriented strand board (OSB) production is a perfect complement to the West Fraser portfolio, enabling us to deliver a wider range of wood products, and making us a more complete, efficient and valuable partner for our customers," West Fraser President and CEO Raymond Ferris said in a release Thursday.

Ferris added the deal provides the company more financial flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities.

Two of Norbord's current independent directors will join the West Fraser board once the deal is complete.

Ferris will continue as West Fraser's chief executive, while Norbord's Peter Wijnbergen will be appointed president of engineered wood, and be responsible for the company's OSB, plywood, particleboard, MDF and veneer operations.

Sean McLaren, West Fraser's vice-president of U.S. Lumber, will be appointed president of solid wood, and be responsible for all of the company's lumber operations.

West Fraser shareholders will own about 56 per cent of the company, while current Norbord shareholders will own approximately 44 per cent. The agreement has the backing of Brookfield Asset Management, which holds 43 per cent of Norbord’s shares.

The takeover comes at a 13.6 per cent premium to the closing price of Norbord’s common shares on Wednesday.

The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

With files from The Canadian Press