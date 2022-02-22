(Bloomberg) -- Western condemnation is growing after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine and ordered his forces to go into the regions. It follows weeks of warnings from the U.S. and its allies that Putin could be planning to invade Ukraine, something he has repeatedly denied.

European Union ambassadors meet Tuesday to discuss a plan for sanctions in response to Putin’s decree, although it could take days to finalize a package. A question now becomes what the U.S. and its allies would define as an invasion, and what would trigger bigger sanctions. Some European nations have been wary of the economic fallout they could face from penalizing Russia, especially given their reliance on it for gas imports.

Putin’s decree has torpedoed Europe-mediated peace talks over a long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine between the Russia-backed separatists and the government in Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Thursday.

Putin Orders Forces to Breakaway Ukraine Areas in Escalation

Key Developments

All times CET:

Donbas Treaties Allow Russia to Send Troops, Build Bases (7:22 a.m)

The treaties Putin signed with the two self-declared republics allow Russia to send troops and build military bases in the breakaway zones, according to texts submitted to parliament for ratification. Forces could be deployed to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics “to maintain peace in the region and ensure reliable security,” including joint patrolling of borders and defense in the case of attack, according to an explanatory note the Kremlin submitted with the texts.

The agreements don’t specify what the borders of the territories are, however, and whether they include more Ukrainian lands claimed by the separatists but not currently under their military control.

The agreements, which are expected to be ratified later Tuesday by Russia’s parliament, also call for the use of the ruble and the extension of Russian citizenship to the residents of the region. They run for 10 years but can be extended after that.

Blinken Reassures Ukrainian Minister in Call (5:40 a.m.)

Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba by telephone “to reaffirm unwavering U.S. support,” the State Department said in a statement. The two discussed recent U.S. measures taken to punish Russia and additional steps that would be on the way. Blinken and Kuleba are due to meet in Washington on Tuesday for further talks, it said.

Russia Isolated at UN Security Council (4:35 a.m.)

Russia’s international isolation was made clear at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night in New York. While some countries called for both sides in the dispute to ease tensions, Russia’s move was roundly condemned by nearly all the members of the council.

Putin “wants to demonstrate that through force he can make a farce of the UN,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. U.K. ambassador Barbara Woodward said “Russia has brought us to the brink. We urge Russia to step back.”

Russia’s UN envoy, Vassily Nebenzia, had the dual role of serving as the Security Council’s president, calling on the speakers, and as his nation’s representative. He criticized what he called Ukraine’s poor treatment toward its citizens in the eastern regions where Moscow has said it is now sending troops and said the West had pressed the country to be more aggressive and militaristic.

China Urges Restraint (4:06 a.m.)

China’s ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, made only brief remarks to the Security Council, calling on all sides to exercise restraint. “We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN charter,” Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with Blinken, who the State Department said “underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

U.S. Diplomats Head to Poland (3:35 a.m.)

Blinken said in a statement that his department’s personnel currently in Lviv would spend the night in Poland, citing safety and security reasons. He said they will regularly return to continue their diplomatic work in Ukraine and provide emergency consular services.

“The fact that we are taking prudent precautions for the sake of the safety of U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens, as we do regularly worldwide, in no way undermines our support for, or our commitment to, Ukraine,” he said.

The U.S. plans to announce new sanctions Tuesday in response to Russian actions on Ukraine, according to a Biden administration official. The U.S. is coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement.

Ukraine Leader Urges Calm (12:51 a.m.)

Ukraine will stick to a peaceful and diplomatic path. That is the message from president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his late-night address to the nation. Putin has in practice merely “legalized” troops already present in self-proclaimed republics since 2014, he said.

Zelenskiy praised Ukrainians for their calm stance and assured them that the country’s borders are safely guarded. “There are no reasons for your sleepless night,” Zelenskiy said.

