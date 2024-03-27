(Bloomberg) -- Areas of West Texas face elevated fire risks through Thursday, according to the US Storm Prediction Center. Dry, downslope winds rolling out of New Mexico will create conditions “favorable for wildfire spread,” Brian Squitieri, a fire weather forecaster at the center wrote in an outlook.

In addition, there is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms along the East Coast from South Carolina to northern Florida, as well as a second pocket around Fort Worth, Texas, the agency said. A freeze warning across the central US will be expiring soon.

In New York City, temperatures should reach 55F (12.7C) in Central Park on Wednesday under rainy skies. The rain will persist through Thursday with the next best chance for sunshine coming Friday.

In other weather news:

UK: There will be heavy rain and flooding across Northern Ireland, with some snow across the higher parts of Scotland, said Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist with the UK Met Office. There could be some thunderstorms and hail across the western parts of England and Wales. Easter weekend will likely be marked by showers in most places.

Japan: Frost advisories are up across large parts of Japan. Tokyo will have scattered showers through Thursday.

South Asia: There’s heavy rain forecast across the northeast from March 30 to April 1, the India Meteorological Department said. There may be thunderstorms, with isolated hail, across Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 29 and 30.

Tropics: Tropical Cyclone Gamane is making landfall on northeast Madagascar with winds of about 100 miles per hour by US measurements, making it a Category 2 system on the five-step, Saffir-Simpson scale, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

