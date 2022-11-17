West Texas Was Just Rocked By the Biggest Earthquake It Has Ever Seen

(Bloomberg) -- West Texas was hit by its largest earthquake on record on Wednesday, rattling parts of the Permian Basin in a reminder of the seismic impact of fracking.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit at 3:34 p.m. local time near Mentone, Texas, according to the US Geological Survey. The event topped a magnitude 5 quake that struck just north on March 26, 2020 and was considered the region’s largest.

The Permian sees more fracking than anywhere in the world. The practice uses water pumped into oil wells at high pressure to release hydrocarbons from the shale rock. Much of the vast quantity of wastewater that results from fracking is then injected underground. That disposal method is the cheapest, but it puts stress on geological faults and has been blamed for an increase in temblors in the Permian.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, said Thursday that it sent inspectors to examine activity at injection wells near the earthquake,, and staff are reviewing permitting requirements and operators’ seismic response plans. The agency has authority to modify, suspend or terminate permits if wells are determined to be contributing to seismic activity.

Wednesday’s earthquake caused shaking that was noticed by those in the oil-and-gas industry. Several drillers in the Permian Basin, including ConocoPhillips, felt the earthquake’s impact, Truist Securities analysts wrote in a note to clients. West Texas public radio reporter Travis Bubenik even tweeted that his computer monitor started swaying.

Since 2018, about 1,000 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 and larger have struck within 31 miles (50 kilometers) of Wednesday’s event, the USGS said. Over the past two decades the central and eastern US region has experienced a rise in the number of earthquakes, the agency said.

Typically, a magnitude 2.5 to 3 quake is the smallest felt by people, while a magnitude 4 can cause moderate damage.

Texas state lawmaker Eddie Morales, who represents part of the West Texas region at the state capitol in Austin, said Wednesday that he spoke with authorities and there were no reported injuries or damage at that time.

