(Bloomberg) -- Western Alliance Bancorp jumped after reporting third-quarter deposits and net interest income that beat analyst estimates, a sign it continues to weather turmoil that rocked midsized lenders earlier this year.

The Phoenix-based bank said deposits were $54.3 billion, an increase on the prior quarter but a decline on the same period a year ago. Net interest income was $587 million, which also surpassed analyst predictions.

Banks have had to compete hard for depositors amid rising interest rates and fears about the stability of regional lenders. Western Alliance became ensnared in the turmoil that spooked its investors and attracted short sellers, but it’s since been rebuilding its deposits and joined the ranks of other regional lenders selling assets as a way of increasing capital and liquidity levels.

“Western Alliance continued to execute its balance sheet repositioning strategy and produced strengthening profitability in the third quarter, highlighted by net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion, while maintaining stable asset quality,” Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Vecchione said in a statement. “Deposit momentum continued to improve liquidity levels and demonstrates the vibrancy of the franchise.”

Shares in Western Alliance, which had started to tumble ahead of its results, reversed those losses and were up 4% in late trading in New York. The firm’s stock is down almost 23% this year.

Last quarter, Western Alliance completed about $4 billion in asset sales for the period. That included roughly $3.5 billion in loans tied to commercial real estate, residential and commercial and industrial lending as well as mortgage servicing rights and a slug of securities that were primarily collateralized loan obligations.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.