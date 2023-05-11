(Bloomberg) -- Western Alliance Bancorp, seeking to distance itself from regional banks struggling with deposits, including PacWest Bancorp, said its deposits have grown since the beginning of the quarter.

Deposits at Phoenix-based Western Alliance are up $1.8 billion this quarter to $49.4 billion as of Tuesday, the bank said in a statement Thursday. Insured deposits represented about 79% of total deposits, up from 68% as of March 31, the bank said.

Earlier Thursday, Beverly Hills-based PacWest Bancorp — another regional bank whose shares have slumped amid the industry’s turmoil — said deposits fell 9.5% last week after a news report that the lender was in talks with potential investors. Shares of PacWest dropped, sending Western Alliance shares down as well.

Western Alliance fell 2.5% at 8:52 a.m. in early New York trading.

