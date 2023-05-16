(Bloomberg) -- Western Alliance Bancorporation gained 8% post-market after the bank said deposits had increased by more than $2 billion since the quarter’s end, about $200 million higher than last week’s update.

The bank previously reported that deposit levels had increased $1.8 billion from the end of the prior quarter to $49.4 billion as of May 9. The latest figures indicate deposit levels increased by another $200 million between May 9 and May 12.

Western Alliance was one of the regional banks initially swept up in the turmoil that followed the collapse of four other lenders, which were felled by a combination of rising interest rates and fleeing depositors.

But the bank has since been rebuilding its own deposits and the stock, which spiked below $8 intraday in March, touched $36 in extended trading on Tuesday. It closed the regular session at $31.59.

