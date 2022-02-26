16h ago
Western Allies Agree to Disconnect Some Russian Banks From SWIFT
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and European powers committed to remove some Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system in a bid to further isolate Russia from global financial channels.
They also pledged to impose “restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions,” according to a European Union statement on Saturday.
The European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Canada and the U.S. agreed on the package of measures in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin,” according to the statement.
