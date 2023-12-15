(Bloomberg) -- Western banks’ exposure to Russia is falling toward levels last seen before the collapse of the Soviet Union, as sanctions crimp business and they lose ground to Chinese lenders benefiting from a surge in the share of yuan-denominated trade.

Banks from Europe and the US will have exposure of less than $60 billion to Russia this year, compared with about $40 billion at the end of the 1980s and $10 billion at the beginning of that decade, according to analysts at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, itself the owner of the largest foreign-owned bank in Russia. That’s down from $119 billion in 2021, before the Kremlin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The banking-market transformation reflects the growing rift between Russia and Western countries in the wake of sanctions and trade disruptions that are a consequence of Vladimir Putin’s war. It also shows China’s success in presenting itself as an alternative financial hub and profiting from Russia’s shift to Asian trade routes.

“Chinese banks are likely to play at least a similar role to Western banks before the Ukraine conflict as an anchor of stability and facilitator of foreign trade,” the analysts Ruslan Gadeev and Gunter Deuber said in the report. “Western banks will have to be even more selective with further declining foreign trade volumes.”

Yuan pairs represented about 50% of currency trading on the Moscow Exchange in October. About a third of Russia’s foreign trade was settled in the Chinese currency in September, the analysts said in the report.

China’s “Big Four” lenders have seen their combined local assets grow by four times since the end of 2021, and Chinese banks in general are “a hair’s breadth away” from matching their Western counterparts in the country in terms of interbank balances, they said.

Chinese banks have been slower to raise their market share in credit and deposits. At the same time, efforts by Western lenders to lower their Russian exposure have meant they are losing market share to local banks, according to the Raiffeisen analysts.

Local lenders have bounced back after the initial hit from sanctions. The Russian banking sector’s total profit for the first nine months of the year exceeded the previous annual high from before the war, in 2021. The country’s largest bank, state-owned Sberbank PJSC, which alongside all major players in the country’s market was designated by the US and the EU and cut off from the SWIFT international payments system, is poised to reap a record ruble profit this year.

The four largest units of Western banks still active in Russia had a market share of about 1% in the third quarter, down from 3% in 2021.

