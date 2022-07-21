(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has dropped off the planned Swiss listing of Chinese battery maker Ningbo Shanshan Co., joining other Western banks that previously worked on the landmark deal, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The British firm recently walked away from Ningbo Shanshan’s planned sale of global depository receipts in Zurich, which could raise between about $700 million and $1 billion, the people said. The bank wasn’t comfortable with the level of documentation the company provided to support some aspects of the deal, one of the people said.

Ningbo Shanshan is slated to be one of the first Chinese companies to list in Zurich through a new stock-link program and could start taking investor orders as soon as Friday, people familiar with the matter have said. Credit Suisse Group AG gave up its role on the offering earlier, leaving Chinese brokerage Huatai Securities Co. to lead the transaction, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Morgan Stanley also stepped away after having done some initial work, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

A representative for Ningbo Shanshan said its exchange filings will have details of the listing, including advisers, and declined to comment further. A representative for Barclays declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley couldn’t immediately comment.

China’s securities regulator said earlier this year that the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, which allows companies that are listed on one exchange to offer depository receipts on the other, will be extended to include firms in Switzerland, Germany and Shenzhen.

In the past four months, a growing number of Chinese firms, from battery maker Gotion High-Tech Co. to biotech firm Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., have announced secondary listing plans on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Even as the Swiss pipeline builds up, the London tranche of the program has been plagued by slow deal activity and weak trading volumes. Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., a Chinese wind turbine maker, raised $707 million through a sale of GDRs in London earlier this month. The company managed to boost the size of the deal by over $150 million and price the offering at the top of its expectations, yet limited liquidity meant that not a single share was traded in the stock’s UK debut.

