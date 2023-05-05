(Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. said hackers got access to an internal database for its online store which contained personal information such as names, addresses and partial credit card details of customers.

The maker of computer hard drives gave an update on the illicit access to its computers first disclosed on March 26, in a statement Friday. It is contacting people who had their information compromised, it said, and has now restored the majority of the systems that were taken offline as a precaution.

“Our factories are and have been operational throughout this incident and we are shipping products to meet our customers’ needs,” the company said in the statement. “We are aware that other alleged Western Digital information has been made public. We are investigating the validity of this data and will continue reporting our findings as appropriate.”

The San Jose, California-based company is one of the largest makers of computer storage drives. Like its peers, Western Digital is suffering a steep drop in demand as consumers put off purchases of the devices.

Western Digital shares were up 1.2% at 3:25 p.m. in New York trading.

