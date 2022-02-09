(Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan.

The two companies, whose partnership is the second-largest producer of flash memory that provides storage in phones and computers, said they’re working to get the plants in Yokkaichi and Kitakami back to normal operation as quickly as possible.

The announcement is another setback at a time when the global semiconductor supply chain has failed to keep up with a surge in demand, causing shortages that are hobbling industries across the economy. Flash memory is an essential component of many electronic devices, where it’s replaced magnetic disks as the main storage of data. Everything from Apple Inc.’s iPhones to supercomputers use the chips.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. are the other main producers of this type of semiconductor. Samsung dominates the memory market in general.

Statements from Western Digital and Kioxia didn’t give an estimate for when production will be restored. It typically takes about three months for a chip to go from a disk of silicon to a finished component that can be used in an electronic device.

Kioxia said that a newer type of chip called 3D flash is the product impacted, and “the company does not anticipate that shipment of its conventional 2D NAND flash memory will be affected.”

