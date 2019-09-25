(Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. on Wednesday said that a fire at a Toshiba facility was unconnected to a memory chip plant operated by joint venture partner Toshiba Memory Corp.

“There was no impact to anything related to TMC or our joint venture,” Jim Pascoe, the company’s senior director of corporate communications, told Bloomberg News. He added that the Japan fabs were “operating normally.”

Shares of the chipmaker had spiked in midday trading, but subsequently pared their gains. RBC Capital Markets wrote that because the fire would have “no impact to the underlying business,“ including on pricing for memory chips, “the intraday move is not warranted.”

The stock spiked as much as 4.2%, but last traded up 2.9% on the day. Peer company Micron Technology gained as much as 2.4% before paring gains, while Seagate Technology was up 2.2%.

Earlier this year, Western Digital announced a power failure that disrupted production at a memory chip plant, which analysts at the time suggested could help with pricing and inventory levels for the product category.

Separately, semiconductor companies were supported after President Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think,” suggesting an easing to a major headwind faced by the industry.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 1.4% after trading lower for much of the morning.

Chipmakers are highly correlated to developments in the U.S.-China trade war, because China is both a critical part of their supply chains and a major source of revenue. For Western Digital, more than 23% of its 2019 revenue came from China, while an additional 18.8% was derived from Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

