(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest economies will struggle to cut debt this year, leaving their borrowings still significantly higher than before the pandemic struck, according to Fitch Ratings.

While effects ranging from surging inflation to strong growth helped drive major improvements in overall public-finance burdens in 2022, such gains are now stalling, the company said in a report this week.

“We forecast a more mixed performance and a wider median deficit,” analysts Alex Muscatelli and Jan Friederich wrote in the report. “Moderate declines in Italy and Spain, small changes in France and Germany and an increase in the UK mean that in GDP-weighted terms, the debt ratio will not decline in western Europe as a whole.”

The report, published just before major rating company assessments on both France and the UK are released on Friday, chimes with recent forecasts from the European Commission. Officials predicted that debt as a percentage of gross domestic product in France, Italy and Spain will all stay little changed well above 100% in 2024.

Fitch said that debt as a percentage of gross domestic product this year will be above the level that it was in 2019 in 14 out of 22 western European countries. The biggest such difference is in the UK, while both France and Spain will also show double digit increases.

Reflecting the fiscal gloom, the credit quality of the region’s largest countries are under scrutiny.

France, a top-rated country before the global financial crisis, is now three levels lower than that after a downgrade by Fitch in April. On Friday, S&P Global Ratings will reveal whether it will follow suit.

Fitch is also scheduled to make an announcement on the UK, which it currently rates at the same level as France, but with a negative outlook.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.