{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 30, 2022

    Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

    The Canadian Press

    Logs move across a conveyor belt at the Charles Ingram Lumber Company sawmill in Effingham, South Carolina.

    Logs move across a conveyor belt at the Charles Ingram Lumber Company sawmill in Effingham, South Carolina. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

    The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

     

    It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

    The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

    Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

    Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.