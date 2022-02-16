(Bloomberg) -- Western officials said they still saw no signs of a major pullback of tens of thousands of soldiers massed along Ukraine’s borders after the Russian defense ministry announced a partial pullout. The ministry said Wednesday that maneuvers in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, have ended and troops are returning to their bases.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell told France Inter Radio on Wednesday that allies must remain vigilant because Moscow is “blowing hot and cold.” A day earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian forces remain in a “threatening position” but that diplomacy should continue.

Officials in Moscow have dismissed warnings of a possible invasion of Ukraine as “hysteria” and propaganda. Russia hasn’t yet announced pullbacks of large numbers of troops in the southwest of the country along the Ukrainian border and in Belarus, where huge exercises are scheduled to end Feb. 20, though it declared a withdrawal of some forces Tuesday.

Russia’s Man in Vienna Mocking Invasion Forecasts (9:05 a.m.)

“We are teasing you! Don’t you understand?” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, wrote Wednesday in a series of late-night tweets mocking forecasts that Russian forces massed near the border with Ukraine signified plans for an invasion in the early hours of Feb. 16. When a respondent wrote that the day isn’t over yet, Ulyanov replied “Just wait and see up to the end of the current century.”

Russia’s EU envoy, Vladimir Chizhov, took up the same theme, telling Die Welt in an interview “there will be no attack this Wednesday” or any escalation in the coming weeks and months, adding “wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday.”

China Says U.S. Playing Up Threat of War (8:45 a.m.)

“For the past couple of days, the U.S. has been playing up the threat of warfare and creating an air of tension. This gravely impacted the economy, social stability and people’s lives in Ukraine, and obstructs the dialogue and negotiations between parties,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“We hope relevant parties will stop such a disinformation campaign, and do more that will benefit peace, mutual trust and cooperation.”

Russia Moves Don’t Suggest Force Posture Change, RUSI Says (8:40 p.m.)

Judging by units the Russian defense ministry has shown as withdrawing, it’s doubtful a meaningful de-escalation has begun, according to Samuel Cranny-Evans, a military analyst at the Royal United Services Institute in London. The units were from two motor rifle brigades that were stationed in the southern part of Crimea, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

“It does not really change Russian force posture,” Cranny-Evans said, because they were positioned too far from the provisional border. At the same time, he noted that open source videos purport to show tanks from the 1st Guards Tank Army driving at night close to the Ukrainian border, which would send a very different signal.

Not only is driving tanks at night risky and certain to tear up roads, so generally not done lightly, but if open source identifications are correct the 1st Guards are a spearhead division, according to Cranny-Evans. “If that kind of unit were withdrawn from that kind of location, it would be a much more definitive indication of de-escalation.”

West Watches Where Russian Troops, Equipment Might Move (7:38 p.m.)

As Western diplomats seek to parse Russia’s announcement of a partial withdrawal of some of the estimated 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, it’s what-gets-moved-where that will indicate the Kremlin’s intentions.

To be meaningful, any withdrawal must be substantial and include heavy land equipment such as tanks, according to Henry Boyd, a research fellow for defense and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The troops would need to return to home barracks across Russia, rather than the closer makeshift bases they were in recently until moving up near the border, Boyd said.

“There has to be equipment, it is too quick and easy to move personnel backward and forwards,” said Boyd. “Otherwise, you are just shifting from the potential for invasion within a couple of days to within a week.” Any semi-withdrawal could also be part of a deception operation: “yes, it could be genuine, or yes it could be false and in essence the two things wouldn’t look too different at this point in time.”

